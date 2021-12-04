Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 61.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $291.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.40. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.35 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.