Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Trading Down 0%

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC) traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

Vivic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVC)

Vivic Corp. engages in the tourism business. It also involves in the research and development of yacht manufacturing, tourism, pier, real estate operations, and application of new energy saving technologies. The company was founded on February 16, 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

