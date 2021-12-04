Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 188 by UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 188 ($2.46) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.15 ($2.24).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 110.66 ($1.45) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -221.32.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

