Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Shares of VOR stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.