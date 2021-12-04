Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of VOR stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 46.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 356,413 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth $16,851,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 12.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 657,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 71,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 9.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.