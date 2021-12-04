Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGG. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Vy Global Growth by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,840,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after buying an additional 669,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,459,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after buying an additional 1,791,621 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Vy Global Growth by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,458,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vy Global Growth by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 883,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vy Global Growth by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 806,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VYGG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. 127,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,434. Vy Global Growth has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

