Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on WKCMF shares. Barclays upped their target price on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($182.95) to €175.00 ($198.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale cut Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Warburg Research cut Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $153.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.32. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $127.55 and a 52-week high of $196.60.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.