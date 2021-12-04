Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $13.69 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wallington Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 2.3% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $240.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $247.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

