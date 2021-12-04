Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.