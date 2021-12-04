Wallington Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,154 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after buying an additional 99,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,069,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,842 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,498. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $259.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.90. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

