Walter Rusnak Purchases 1,500 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Walter Rusnak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Walter Rusnak bought 500 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $8,615.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Walter Rusnak bought 1,223 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $20,766.54.

On Monday, November 8th, Walter Rusnak bought 777 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $13,154.61.

On Thursday, September 16th, Walter Rusnak bought 1,000 shares of Pathfinder Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.

PBHC opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 18.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.