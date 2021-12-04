Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Up 30.6% in November

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WPCB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 1,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,840. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

