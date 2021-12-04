Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to announce sales of $4.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.50 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $4.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Waste Management by 38.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $163.22. 1,193,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.70. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

