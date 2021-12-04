Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 531.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,070 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM opened at $163.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.05 and its 200-day moving average is $150.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

