Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 262,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 408,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WDH opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. Waterdrop has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that Waterdrop will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apoletto Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,442,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at approximately $810,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

