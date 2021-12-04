Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Edward Conard Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE WAT opened at $331.35 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $233.24 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.65 and a 200 day moving average of $363.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 634.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after buying an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waters by 23.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,407,000 after purchasing an additional 210,930 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

