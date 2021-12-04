Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Watsco worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 43.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 38.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO stock opened at $301.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $309.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.15.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

