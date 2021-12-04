Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.15 Million

Analysts expect that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will announce sales of $333.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.30 million and the lowest is $333.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

WEBR traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 291,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,247. Weber has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

