Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.40% of World Fuel Services worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after buying an additional 82,399 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 105,625.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 28,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of INT stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.