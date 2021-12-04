Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.62 Million Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,885 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in OLO were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OLO by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 223,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OLO by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,371,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,472,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,878,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OLO opened at $24.55 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $55,420.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 932,553 shares of company stock worth $27,226,521 in the last 90 days.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

