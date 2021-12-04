Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,227,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $1,073,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 117.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,447,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,456 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $101,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

