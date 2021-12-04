Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,446 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 67.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 173,841 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $483,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MD shares. Truist reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

MEDNAX stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.10. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,022 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.