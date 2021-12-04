Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,645 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.50% of TTM Technologies worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 85.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

