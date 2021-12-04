Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 21,070 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,070 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 182,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $68.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96.

