Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,318. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEN. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wendy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wendy’s stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

