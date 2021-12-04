Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $375,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

