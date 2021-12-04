Western Copper and Gold’s (WRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 1.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 29.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

