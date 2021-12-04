Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

