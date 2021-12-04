Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Whirlpool comprises about 2.4% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 34.8% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool stock opened at $223.04 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.