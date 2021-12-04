William Blair Comments on Zumiez Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued on Monday, November 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.73. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

