Wing Finance (WING) Market Capitalization Reaches $34.33 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.03 or 0.00033696 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $34.33 million and $10.74 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.55 or 0.08305330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00083089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,632.53 or 1.00113606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,266,042 coins and its circulating supply is 2,141,042 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

