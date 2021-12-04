Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries comprises approximately 2.2% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.10% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $4,810,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO opened at $72.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.89. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

