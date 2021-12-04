Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Update

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wipro by 359.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 1,443,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,426. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Wipro has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

