WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.54

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.54 and traded as low as $47.07. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $47.33, with a volume of 10,162 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

