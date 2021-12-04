WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Down 29.6% in November

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 67.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $68,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 32.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DGRS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,383. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

