WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.78.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 108.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WNS by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $91.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.