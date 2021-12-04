Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will announce $168.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.18 million and the lowest is $165.00 million. Wolfspeed posted sales of $127.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year sales of $707.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.80 million to $730.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wolfspeed.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE WOLF traded down $4.10 on Wednesday, reaching $114.99. 1,410,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,709. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

