Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will announce $168.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.18 million and the lowest is $165.00 million. Wolfspeed posted sales of $127.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year sales of $707.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.80 million to $730.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wolfspeed.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
Wolfspeed Company Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
