Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco Sells 39 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 39 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.54, for a total value of $10,590.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robynne Sisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,596,449.01.

On Friday, October 15th, Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $266.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,483.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.15 and its 200-day moving average is $254.11. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

