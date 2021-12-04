Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield Sells 280,777 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $75,009,575.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $266.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,483.20, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after acquiring an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after acquiring an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 188,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

