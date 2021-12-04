X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.47). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of XFOR stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. 483,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

