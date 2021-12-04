Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Trading Down 0.9%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 88,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 187,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.

About Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF)

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

