Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,558,100 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 3,511,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 772.6 days.

Shares of XNYIF opened at $1.74 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

