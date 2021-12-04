Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,558,100 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 3,511,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 772.6 days.
Shares of XNYIF opened at $1.74 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.
About Xinyi Solar
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.