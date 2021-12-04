Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Set at C$5.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) received a C$5.00 target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.23.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

TSE YRI opened at C$5.04 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.82 and a 52 week high of C$7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.48.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Yohann Bouchard bought 20,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 158,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,028.88. Also, Director Daniel Racine purchased 15,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$77,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.