Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YSG. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Yatsen by 71.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Yatsen in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

