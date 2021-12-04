Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 69,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,056,275 shares.The stock last traded at $10.45 and had previously closed at $9.43.

The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Yext by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

