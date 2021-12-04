Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 69,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,056,275 shares.The stock last traded at $10.45 and had previously closed at $9.43.
The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Yext by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69.
Yext Company Profile (NYSE:YEXT)
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
