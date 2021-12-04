YooShi (YOOSHI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.09 Million

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 3rd. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $635.91 million and $9.09 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YooShi has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One YooShi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YooShi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00059947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.99 or 0.07923607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00063027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52,099.94 or 1.02335265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00079723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002702 BTC.

YooShi Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YooShi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YooShi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.