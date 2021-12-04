Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ CTIB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 93,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,572. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.
