Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the October 31st total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CTIB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 93,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,572. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yunhong CTI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

