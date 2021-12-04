Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Banner reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Banner by 351.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Banner in the first quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,031. Banner has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.20%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.