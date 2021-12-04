Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to announce $5.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.94 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $2.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 141.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $18.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 million to $19.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.54 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $35.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLNK. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

BLNK stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 3.67. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

