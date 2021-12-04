Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.53. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $36,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,582.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,818 shares of company stock worth $786,673 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,196,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,648,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 114,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

